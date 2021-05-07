Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha Berlin host Arminia Bielefeld at the Olympiastadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga as both sides look to stay clear of relegation.

With 30 points each, they're languishing in the lower reaches of the division, though Die Arminen are third from bottom due to a vastly inferior goal-difference.

The promoted side were even mauled 5-0 at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. That ended their run of four games unbeaten and brought them back down to earth.

In comparison, the Old Lady have slowly climbed their way out of the bottom three after going unbeaten in their last five games. They remain in 14th position by virtue of goal difference.

A setback could alter the course of relegation once again and the capital side will have to continue picking up points if they are to confirm top-flight safety.

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-To-Head

There have been 20 previous clashes between the sides, with Berlin coming out on top on nine occasions.

Meanwhile, Bielefeld have won only four games against them, including one in the current season. The promoted side secured a 1-0 win at home in their January meeting.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Hertha Berlin

Die Alte Dame are walking wounded right now with goalkeeper Rune Jarstein and left-back Luca Netz both injured. Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi (ankle) and Eduard Lowen (muscle) are doubtful for the clash.

Dodi Lukebakio and Marvin Plattenhardt are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Rune Jarstein and Luca Netz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dodi Lukebakio and Marvin Plattenhardt

🎙 Lob vom Chef: @paldardai sprach nach #BSCSCF seinen Schützlingen ein großes Kompliment aus und hob die Bedeutung des blau-weißen Zusammenhalts hervor. 🔵⚪#GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/lbBNfI5Wzk — Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) May 7, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld

The promoted side have a relatively clean bill of health, with only right-back Nathan de Medina unavailable due to a suspension.

That means Cedric Brunner will come right into the XI as a like-for-like replacement.

Injured: None

Suspended: Nathan de Medina

Unavailable: None

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin (3-4-1-2): Alexander Schwolow; Lukas Klünter, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Lucas Tousart, Sami Khedira, Maximilian Mittelstädt; Vladimir Darida; John Cordoba, Matheus Cunha.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Arne Maier; Ritsu Doan, Fabian Klos, Andreas Voglsammer.

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Bielefeld lost some momentum in their battle for survival last time and Berlin will look to capitalize on that.

The home side have some good attacking options who can ruffle their feathers and we're betting on a narrow victory for Hertha Berlin.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-1 Arminia Bielefeld