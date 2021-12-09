Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga makes its return this weekend and will see Hertha Berlin host Arminia Bielefeld at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin played out a 2-2 away draw against Stuttgart in their last game. After falling two goals behind in the opening 20 minutes of the game, Stefan Jovetic scored a brace to draw Tayfun Korkut's side level.

Hertha Berlin sit 14th in the league table with just 15 points from 14 games. They are just two points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen the gap on Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld's poor run continued last weekend as they drew 1-1 against Koln with Bryan Lasme canceling out the Billy Goats' opener. They are winless in their last three games and have won just one of their last 15 across all competitions.

Arminia Bielefeld sit 17th in the Bundesliga standings with just 10 points. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday as they look to preserve their top-flight status.

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been eight draws between the sides.

The last meeting between the two teams in May this year ended goalless.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Hertha Berlin

Lukas Klünter, Lucas Tousart and Rune Jarstein are all injured and are not expected to play on Saturday. Marton Dardai is a doubt for the game as he is also struggling with injuries.

Injured: Lukas Klünter, Lucas Tousart, Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Marton Dardai

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

Lennart Czyborra has been out of action since early November with a case of appendicitis and remains out of the squad. Sebastian Vasiliadis is recovering from an injury he sustained against Bayern Munich and may not feature at the weekend.

Injured: Lennart Czyborra

Doubtful: Sebastian Vasiliadis

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt; Marco Richter, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar, Myziane Maolida; Ishak Belfodil, Stevan Jovetic

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos

Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Hertha Berlin are winless in their last five league games. They have won just one of their last four home games and will be looking to fix that.

Arminia Bielefeld have won just one league game all season. The visitors are also the lowest-scoring side in the Bundesliga with just 10 goals scored in 14 games. Their poor form should continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Edited by Shardul Sant