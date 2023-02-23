Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Hertha Berlin host Augsburg at the Olympiastadion on Saturday (February 25) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled under manager Sandro Schwarz this season, finding themselves in the relegation zone. After their 4-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach a fortnight ago, the Old Lady lost 4-1 to second-placed Borussia Dortmund in their last outing. Hertha sit 17th in the league table with just 17 points.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league since the restart but have picked up points to pull away from the drop zone. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Hoffenheim last time out, with Fredrik Jensen coming off the bench to score a late winner from a corner.

The visitors are 13th in the standings with 24 points from 21 games.

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Hertha and Augsburg, who trail 10-3.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Old Lady have picked up 13 points at home this season. Only Hoffenheim (11) and Schalke (9) have picked up fewer.

The Fuggerstadter have scored 26 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, all of whom currently occupy the drop zone.

Hertha are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction

Hertha have lost five of their last six league games and have won just two of their last ten. They picked up a 4-1 win over Gladbach in their last home game, though.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their 11 games before that. They are, however, without a win in their last six Bundesliga games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-1 Augsburg

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hertha

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of Augsburg's last eight away league games.)

