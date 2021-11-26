Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Two sides from the bottom half of the table go head-to-head in the Bundesliga on Saturday as 14th-placed Hertha Berlin host 15th-placed Augsburg at the iconic Olympiastadion Berlin.

The home side are winless in their last three outings and in their previous outing suffered a 2-0 loss in the Berlin derby last week against Union Berlin.

Augsburg have two wins and two losses in their last four outings and stunned Bayern Munich with a 2-1 home win last week, with all three goals being scored in the first half.

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The hosts have the better record in this fixture and have eight wins to their name.

Augsburg have just three wins against Die Alte Dame while the spoils have been shared nine times between the two sides. Hertha are on a three-game winning streak against Augsburg and have four wins in their last five outings in this fixture.

They last met at Saturday's venue in March, a game that ended in a 2-1 win for the hosts, as they scored two second-half goals to complete a comeback.

Hertha Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Augsburg form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Team News

Hertha Berlin

There is some good news for the hosts as striker Stevan Jovetic has been given the green light to start here. Vladimir Darida is a doubt as he might not recover from a thigh injury in time.

Lukas Klunter also remains out following a shoulder injury. Dedryck Boyata will serve the last of his three-game suspension here.

Injured: Lukas Klünter

Doubtful: Vladimir Darida

Suspended: Dedryck Boyata

Augsburg

The visitors have a few injury concerns for this trip to Berlin. Tim Civeja and Noah Sarenren Bazee remain ruled out with groin and knee injuries respectively.

Tobias Strobl is a long-term absentee following an ACL rupture while Reece Oxford has also been ruled out with a muscle injury. Felix Uduokhai faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Florian Niederlechner, Ruben Vargas and Alfred Finnbogason are also doubts ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Tim Civeja, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Reece Oxford

Doubtful: Felix Uduokhai, Florian Niederlechner, Ruben Vargas, Alfred Finnbogason

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Cimo Rocker, Peter Pekarik; Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart; Marco Richter, Suat Serdar, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Krzysztof Piatek

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago, Raphael Framberger; Daniel Caligiuri, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas; André Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch

Hertha Berlin vs Augsburg Prediction

On paper, both teams have enjoyed similar results, though the hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the league.

When the two sides clash on Saturday, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-1 Augsburg

