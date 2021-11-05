Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hertha Berlin are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim in the league. First-half goals from Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric and German midfielder Sebastian Rudy ensured victory for Hoffenheim. Hertha Berlin had Belgian centre-back Dedryck Boyata sent off in the second-half.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis 4-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A brace from France international Moussa Diaby and goals from young superstar Florian Wirtz and midfielder Nadiem Amiri sealed the deal for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen, who had former Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay sent off late in the second-half.

Real Betis, on the other hand, had star forward Nabil Fekir sent off.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the advantage. They have won 11 games, lost nine and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0. First-half goals from Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha and Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba secured the win for Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-W-W

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Lukas Klunter. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Jordan Torunarigha, French forward Myziane Maolida and young centre-back Marton Dardai. Belgian centre-back Dedryck Boyata is suspended.

Injured: Lukas Klunter

Doubtful: Marton Dardai, Myziane Maolida, Jordan Torunarigha

Suspended: Dedryck Boyata

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane will be without Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, star striker Patrik Schick, experienced winger Karim Bellarabi, Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker, Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz.

Injured: Charles Aranguiz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Mitchel Bakker, Patrik Schick, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Niklas Stark, Cimo Rocker, Peter Pekarik, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart, Marco Richter, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Krzystof Piatek

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Exequiel Palacios, Robert Andrich, Daley Sinkgraven, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Lucas Alario

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Hertha Berlin are currently 12th in the Bundesliga, and have won only two of their last five league games. Despite heavy investment in recent seasons, they have little to show for it.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are 4th in the league. After a good start to the season they have endured a slump in their Bundesliga form, and are currently winless in their last three league games.

Bayer Leverkusen will be confident after their result against Real Betis and should win here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Abhinav Anand