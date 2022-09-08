Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Hertha Berlin will host Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion on Saturday afternoon in the sixth gameweek of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their season, kicking off with a first-round exit from the DFB-Pokal. They, however, returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 win over Augsburg, thanks to second-half strikes from Dodi Lukebakio and Marco Richter. Hertha are 13th in the league standings with just points. They will now look to pick up a second straight win this weekend.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their weekend hosts, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday. They were beaten 3-2 by league leaders Freiburg in their last league outing.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their weekend opposition in the standings and will look to leapfrog them.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Hertha and Leverkusen. The hosts have won 13 of these matchups, while Leverkusen have won 20. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Die Werkself won 2-1.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Hertha Berlin

The Berlin outfit have a few absentees - Dong-Jun Lee, Kelian Nsona and Linus Gechter - while Rune Jarstein is unavailable after being suspended by the club. Jessic Ngankam, Derry Scherhant and Stefan Jovetic have fitness concerns and could miss out.

Injured: Dong-Jun Lee, Kelian Nsona, Linus Gechter

Doubtful: Jessic Ngankam, Derry Scherhant, Stefan Jovetic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rune Jarstein

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors have no new injury concerns, although the quartet of Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi and Andrey Lunev remain out of action.

Injured: Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XIs

Hertha Berlin (4-4-2): Oliver Christensen; Marvin Plattenhardt, Marc Oliver Kempf, Filip Uremovic, Jonjoe Kenny; Lucas Tousart, Suat Serdar, Ivan Sunjic; Dodi Lukebakio, Chidera Ejuke, Wilfried Kanga

Bayer Leverkusen (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky; Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios, Kerem Demirbay, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Hertha's latest result ended their five-game winless streak across competitions this season, and they will look to build on that.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost all but one of their seven games across competitions this season. Neither team is in encouraging form, so they could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

