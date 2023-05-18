Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023 

Hertha Berlin will host Bochum at the Olympiastadion on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had a very difficult campaign and once again find themselves on the brink of relegation with results this weekend set to prove pivotal.

They were beaten 5-2 by Koln in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Hertha sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just 25 points from 32 games. A defeat on Saturday will confirm relegation for the Old Lady while a draw could also prove detrimental.

Bochum have also had their struggles this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with two games left to play. They returned to winning ways crucially last weekend with a 3-2 win over Augsburg featuring goals from Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Anthony Losilla.

The visitors sit 15th in the table with 31 points picked so far. They can guarantee safety with a win against Hertha this weekend and Bayer Leverkusen on the final day.

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Hertha and Bochum. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won just four times.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight competitive games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

All but one of Hertha's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Bochum have picked up just eight points on the road in the league this season. Only their weekend opponents (6) have picked up fewer.

Der Blau have the worst defensive record in the German top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 71.

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Prediction

Hertha have lost five of their last six league games and have won just one of their last 10 games in the competition. They beat Stuttgart 2-1 in their last home game, ending a three-game winless streak at the Olympiastadion and will be desperate to build on that this weekend.

Bochum's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they have now resumed their quest for survival. Neither team are in encouraging form and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-1 Bochum

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 league matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)

