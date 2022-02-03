Hertha Berlin vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Looking to end their four-game winless run, Hertha Berlin play host to Bochum at the Olympiastadion on Friday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of a 2-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Fortuna Düsseldorf and will look to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Hertha Berlin failed to find their feet two Sundays ago as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Tayfun Korkut’s side have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games in all competitions, claiming just one win and losing four

With 22 points from 20 games, Hertha Berlin are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile, Bochum fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fortuna Düsseldorf in a friendly fixture last time out.

Prior to that, Thomas Reis’ men picked up a 3-1 victory over Mainz in the DFB Pokal on January 18 before playing out a 2-2 draw with Koln four days later.

Bochum are currently 11th on the log, claiming 24 points after 20 rounds of matches.

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 19 wins apiece from their last 51 meetings. A total of 13 games have ended all square in that time.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Bochum Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Team News

Hertha Berlin

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Dedryck Boyata and Rune Jarstein, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Rune Jarstein

Suspended: None

Bochum

Simon Zoller, Paul Grave, Danny Blum and Anthony Losilla have all been sidelined through injuries and will miss Friday’s game.

Injured: Simon Zoller, Paul Grave, Danny Blum, Anthony Losilla

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Linus Gechter, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Vladimir Darida; Myziane Maolida, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar; Ishak Belfodil

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann; Konstantinos Stafylidis, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa; Milos Pantovic, Anthony Losilla, Elvis Rexhbecaj; Takuma Asano, Sebastian Polter, Gerrit Holtmann

Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Prediction

With just two points separating the sides in the standings, we expect a thrilling and exciting contest on Friday. However, Bochum have struggled to get going away from home, where they boast the division’s second-worst record.

We are tipping Hertha Berlin to come away with all three points in this one.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-1 Bochum

Edited by Peter P