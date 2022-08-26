Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Borussia Dortmund take on Hertha Berlin on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Hertha Berlin are in 16th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Ruhr Valley giants suffered a stunning 3-2 defeat against Werder Bremen in their previous game and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Hertha Berlin and have won 25 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams. Hertha Berlin have managed 11 victories against Borussia Dortmund and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Borussia Dortmund. Hertha Berlin were impressive on the day and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hertha Berlin need to win this game

Hertha Berlin

Filip Uremovic was sent off against Borussia Monchengladbach and is suspended for this fixture. Jessic Ngankam and Dong-Jun Lee are injured at the moment and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jessic Ngankam, Dong-Jun Lee

Doubtful: Myziane Maolida, Derry Scherhant, Kelian Nsona

Suspended: Filip Uremovic

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, and Mahmoud Dahoud are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Karim Adeyemi, Donyell Malen, Mahmoud Dahoud

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Christensen; Marvin Plattenhardt, Marc Oliver Kempf, Marton Dardai, Jonjoe Kenny; Lucas Tousart, Ivan Sunjic, Suat Serdar, Dodi Lukebakio; Chidera Ejuke, Wilfried Kanga

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Marco Reus; Youssoufa Moukoko, Anthony Modeste

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have a good squad at their disposal and will want to put their defeat against Werder Bremen behind them. The away side conceded three goals in the last six minutes of the game on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Hertha Berlin have struggled this year and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

