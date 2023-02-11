Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Hertha Berlin will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Olympiastadion on Sunday in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a very disappointing campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone but remain hopeful of safety. They were beaten 3-0 by high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt in their last league outing and could have no complaints after struggling to create enough noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Gladbach have had mixed results this season but will continue their quest for a return to the European stage. They played out a goalless draw against last-placed Schalke last time out and will feel gutted not to have come away with all three points against the struggling Royal Blues.

The visitors have picked up 26 points from 19 games this season and sit ninth in the league table. They will now be looking to pick up maximum points this weekend and continue their push for Europe.

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach. The hosts have won 13 of those games, while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The Berlin outfit have picked up 10 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Schalke (8) have picked up fewer.

Only one of Gladbach's seven league wins this season has come on the road.

The Old Lady have scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Schalke (14) have scored fewer.

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Hertha are on a four-game losing streak and have now lost seven of their last eight league matches. They have lost their last two home games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0 and could struggle here.

Gladbach are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last four matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the visitors pick up maximum points this weekend.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

