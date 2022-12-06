Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Braunschweig Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2022

Hertha Berlin will face Eintracht Braunschweig at the Olympiapark Hanns Braun on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

Hertha Berlin have struggled to come alive in the league this season and find themselves just outside the drop zone with the midpoint of the season fast approaching. However, they beat Koln 2-0 in their last game before the World Cup break via goals from Wilfried Kanga and Marco Ritcher.

The Old Lady have already played four friendlies during the international break, most recently facing Hannover and winning 2-1.

Eintracht Braunschweig have also had a largely underwhelming campaign so far, failing to adapt to life in the German second tier. They were beaten 1-0 by Hansa Rostock last time out, falling behind at the hour mark, and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after being the more dominant side in attack.

Wednesday's game will mark Braunschweig's final game of 2022 and they will be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Braunschweig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two sides. Hertha Berlin have won six of those games while Eintracht Braunschweig have won twice. There have been two draws between the two teams.

Braunschweig have won their last two games in this fixture after losing their previous five.

The second-tier outfit are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Hertha have picked up just five points away from home in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Bundesliga so far.

Die Löwen have scored just 18 league goals this season. Only Nurnberg and Rostock have scored fewer.

The Old Lady have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last seven games across all competitions.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Braunschweig Prediction

Hertha are on a three-game winning streak and have now won four of their last five games across all competitions. The Berlin outfit are favorites for Wednesday's game and will be looking to put out another dominant showing.

Braunschweig, on the other hand, are winless in their last six league matches. They have won just one game on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-1 Eintracht Braunschweig

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Braunschweig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hertha

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups)

