Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action continues this weekend and will see Hertha Berlin host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympiastadion on Saturday afternoon.

Hertha Berlin are in very poor form and could soon find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 3-0 by Freiburg last time out and had chances to score themselves but could not convert.

The home side sit 16th in the league table with just 23 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up points as the season approaches its end.

Eintracht Frankfurt have not found life in the Bundesliga easy since the year began. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Bayern Munich in their last game and had the wasteful finishing of their opponents to thank for keeping a small margin of defeat.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit mid-table in 10th place with 31 points from 24 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend to keep their hopes of European football alive.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 35 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier in the season. Hertha Berlin won the game 2-1.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (Bundesliga): L-L-L-W-L

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein remains out with a knee injury and will not be part of the squad to play this weekend. Linus Gechter came off injured last time out and is a doubt for the game alongside Marton Dardai.

Alexander Schwolow is also set to miss out due to COVID-19.

Injured: Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Linus Gechter, Marton Dardai

Unavailable: Alexander Schwolow

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

The visitors will be without Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj and Sebastian Rode on Saturday as the trio are all injured. Christopher Lenz has been suspended and will miss out as well.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj, Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christopher Lenz

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marcel Lotka; Peter Pekarik, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Dedryck Boyata, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Marco Richter, Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Suat Serdar; Ishak Belfodil, Stefan Jovetic

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Danny Da Costa, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Hertha Berlin are on an eight-game winless run across all competitions and are winless in their last five home games. They have scored the second-fewest goals in the league and conceded the second-most.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost their last three games on the bounce, failing to score any goals in all three outings. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and should end their poor run against the Berlin outfit.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

