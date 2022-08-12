Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Hertha Berlin will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympiastadion on Saturday in the second game week of the German Bundesliga.

The Old Lady's tough start to life under new manager Sandro Schwarz continued last weekend. After exiting the DFB-Pokal in the first round against second tier outfit Eintracht Braunschweig, Hertha opened their league campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Union Berlin in the Berlin Derby. Schwarz will hope to mark his Olympiastadion debut this weekend with a win.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have also had a tough few days. They were thrashed 6-1 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their campaign opener before losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday (August 11).

The visitors put out an encouraging performance against the European powerhouse and will hope to translate that to a league win on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 36 meetings between Hertha and Frankfurt. The hosts have won 16 of these games, while Frankfurt have won 11. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, Frankfurt won 4-1.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Hertha Berlin

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their weekend clash. Kelian Nsona, Ngankam Jessic, Dong-jun Lee and Omar Alderete are all injured.

Injured: Kelian Nsona, Ngankam Jessic, Dong-jun Lee, Omar Alderete.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene and Filip Kostic are injured and will not feature on Saturday.

Injured: Aurelio Buta, Jerome Onguene, Filip Kostic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XIs

Hertha Berlin (4-2-3-1): Oliver Christensen; Jonjoe Kenny, Filip Uremovic, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Marvin Plattenhardt; Suat Serdar, Lucas Tousart, Ivan Sunjic; Vladimir Darida, Myziane Maolida, Wilfried Kanga.

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Almamy Toure; Ansgar Knauff, Sebastian Rode, Djibril Sow, Christopher Lenz; Mario Gotze, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre.

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Hertha endured a tough preseason, losing their last four friendlies. They have carried that form into the new season, losing their two games so far and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt are in no better form themselves, but their last two losses have come against two European powerhouses. Nevertheless, they'll be desperate to return to winning ways here and could do so.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt.

