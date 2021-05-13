Hertha Berlin vs FC Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha Berlin play their final home game of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season against relegation-battling Koln at the Olympiastadion, knowing that a victory would confirm their own safety.

With 34 points from 32 games, Die Alte Dame are languishing in 13th place and not completely out of the woods yet. But their recent win against Schalke has all but confirmed their survival.

Dedryck Boyata and Jessic Ngankam scored apiece to cancel out Amine Harit's early opener and secure a routine victory over the relegated outfit.

It was just their fourth win from their last nine league games. On the bright side, they continued their unbeaten run to seven games now, their best record this season, and an impressive turnaround from their mid-season decline.

Koln, meanwhile, are in their last chance saloon as another setback would all but end their survival hopes. The Billy Goats are second from bottom with just 29 points and face must-win clashes in their last two outings.

After back-to-back victories against RB Leipzig and Augsburg, they were brought down to earth by a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Freiburg at the weekend.

Hertha Berlin vs FC Koln Head-To-Head

There have been 30 matches between the sides before, with Berlin emerging victorious on 16 occasions while losing to Koln nine times, including the 5-0 shellacking in this fixture last year.

However, their first-leg clash this season in January ended goalless.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

FC Koln Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Hertha Berlin vs FC Koln Team News

Hertha Berlin

Their congested schedule following COVID-19 outbreak has taken a massive toll on Berlin's squad, with a host of players succumbing to injuries. Striker Krzysztof Piatek was forced off in the last game with a knock.

On top of that, Dodi Lukebakio is suspended for getting sent off in the match against Schalke, while Vladimir Darida is also banned after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the same match.

Injured: Krzysztof Piatek, Jhon Cordoba, Matheus Cunha, Sami Khedira, Marton Dardai, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Matteo Guendouzi, Rune Jarstein, and Luca Netz.

Suspended: Dodi Lukebakio and Vladimir Darida

Unavailable: None

FC Koln

The Billy Goats have a relatively healthy squad, with only Jannes Horn and Marco Hoger injured, as both are currently recovering from groin problems.

Head coach Friedhelm Funkel might still make a few changes to his lineup after the harrowing defeat to Freiburg in the last game, with Noah Katterbach and Max Meyer pushing for a start.

Injured: Jannes Horn and Marco Hoger

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hertha Berlin vs FC Koln Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt; Santiago Ascacibar, Niklas Stark, Lucas Tousart; Javairo Dilrosun, Jessic Ngankam, Nemanja Radonjic.

FC Koln (4-5-1): Timo Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach; Ismail Jakobs, Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz; Sebastian Andersson.

Hertha Berlin vs FC Koln Prediction

Berlin's injury crisis has reduced their options and Koln will look to take advantage of the same.

They have been better away from home this season, so we can see them taking a point off this match.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-1 FC Koln