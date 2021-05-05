Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin host Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Thursday as they aim to pick up a win and boost their survival chances.

This will be Hertha’s second game in a few days, after the club suffered a COVID-19 outbreak nearly three weeks ago.

Hertha could only secure a 1-1 draw against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Monday. They will hope to pick up all three points against Freiburg to move out of the bottom three.

Freiburg, on the other hand, don’t have much to play for as they can’t go down and are perhaps too far away from a Europa League spot.

Like Hertha, Christian Streich’s side were held in their previous game. It could be a pretty even contest when the two sides square off come Thursday.

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Head-to-head

Hertha last won a game in March, so a win would be a massive boost for the capital club. Games between these two sides tend to be close, as there have been more draws than wins for either team.

Hertha have won this fixture 10 times, while Freiburg have won eight. A total of 11 games have ended as draws between the two sides.

Freiburg are in a better run of form, though, and will fancy their chances of picking up a win to strengthen their position in mid-table.

Hertha Berlin form guide: L-W-D-D-D

Freiburg form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Team News

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein and Luca Netz are unavailable. The former is still COVID positive, while the latter is recovering from a fracture.

Dodi Lukebakio, Marvin Plattenhardt and Eduard Lowen are back in training and are expected to feature, if not start.

Injured: Luca Netz

Unavailable: Rune Jarstein

Freiburg

Chang-Hoon Kwon might not make it as he is still not fully fit due to a knee injury. Lino Tempelmann is still a doubt, even though he has returned to training.

Injured: Chang-Hoon Kwon

Doubtful: Lino Tempelmann

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Predicted Lineups

Hertha Berlin Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Alexander Schwolow; Marton Dardai, Lukas Klunter, Niklas Stark; Maximilian Mittelstadt, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Lucas Tousart, Sami Khedira; Matheus Cunha, Vladimir Darida; Jhon Cordoba

Freiburg Probable XI (3-4-3): Florian Muller; Philipp Lienhart, Manuel Gulde, Dominique Heintz; Jonathan Schmid, Baptiste Santamaria, Janik Haberer, Christian Gunter; Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer

Hertha Berlin vs Freiburg Prediction

Hertha Berlin have struggled for form and consistency, and the forced break because of COVID-19 could make things harder for them.

We expect the hosts to get a draw, with their winless streak set to continue.

Score prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-1 Freiburg