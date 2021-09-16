Hertha Berlin vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Hertha Berlin will host Greuther Furth at the Olympiastadion in the Bundesliga on Friday in a game that is being billed as a relegation six-pointer.

Both teams have gotten off to a woeful start and find themselves in the bottom three of the Bundesliga table.

Despite their poor start, Hertha Berlin will head into the fixture with a bit of momentum after picking up their first win of the season against Bochum.

Playing away from home, Hertha put in a dogged display at the back and took their chances to win 3-1 against Bochum in their last outing.

Greuther Furth, on the other hand, suffered another defeat at home as Wolfsburg’s quality saw them pick up a 2-0 win.

Head coach Stefan Leitl knows his side cannot go too many games without a win as their heads could drop even further. The clash against fellow strugglers Hertha Berlin is therefore massive for the side.

Hertha Berlin vs Greuther Furth Head-to-head

Hertha Berlin have a head-to-head advantage heading into the fixture, having won this fixture three times. Greuther Furth have won it once, and one game has ended as a draw.

Hertha Berlin form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Greuther Furth form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Hertha Berlin vs Greuther Furth Team News

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein, Jordan Torunarigha, Stevan Jovetic and Lukas Klunter are all unavailable. Marvin Plattenhardt has returned to training, but it remains to be seen if he will feature come Friday.

Davie Selke, Marton Dardai and Krzysztof Piatek are also doubts for the game.

Injured: Rune Jarstein, Jordan Torunarigha, Stevan Jovetic, Lukas Klunter

Doubtful: Krzysztof Piatek, Davie Selke, Marvin Plattenhardt, Marton Dardai

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

Gideon Jung and Jessic Ngankam are not expected to feature. Luca Itter is close to a return, but the clash against Hertha might come too soon.

Injured: Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam

Doubtful: Gian-Luca Itter

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Greuther Furth Predicted Lineups

Hertha Berlin Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Dedryck Boyata, Niklas Stark, Lucas Tousart; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar, Myziane Maolida; Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Marco Richter; Ishak Belfodil

Greuther Furth Probable XI (4-4-2): Sascha Burchert; Jetro Willems, Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Marca Meyerhofer; Sebastian Griesbeck, Dickson Abiama, Paul Seguin, Jeremy Dudziak; Branimir Hrgota, Cedric Itten

Hertha Berlin vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Hertha Berlin’s much-needed win against Bochum will give them the shot of confidence they need to face this next encounter.

We expect Pal Dardai’s side to build a bit of momentum now, and a clash against winless Furth is the perfect opportunity to make it two wins in as many games.

Score prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-0 Greuther Furth

