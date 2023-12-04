Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023 

Hertha Berlin will host Hamburg at the Olympiastadion on Wednesday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 DFB Pokal campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup campaign with a 5-0 demolition of amateur side Carl Zeiss Jena with four different players getting on the scoresheet including the now-departed Marco Ritcher who netted a brace. They then beat Bundesliga outfit Mainz 3-0 in the second round of the competition, ending an eight-game winless run against the 05ers.

Hertha Berlin last appeared at this stage of the competition back in the 2021-22 campaign where they faced Union Berlin before losing 3-2 and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Hamburg, meanwhile, faced Rot-Weiss Essen in the opening round of the DFB Pokal, picking up a 4-3 extra-time victory after an end-to-end clash at the Stadion Essen. They locked horns with Arminia Bielefeld in round two, playing out a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes before going on to win on penalties.

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between Hertha and Hamburg. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

HSV have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Four of the Old Lady's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Hamburg are the third-highest-scoring side in the German second tier this season with a goal tally of 30.

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Prediction

Hertha are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They have won three of their last four home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Hamburg are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last seven away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-1 Hamburg

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hertha to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)