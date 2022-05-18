Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga Relegation Playoff 2021-22

Hertha Berlin will look to stay in the Bundesliga when they host Hamburg in the first leg of the Bundesliga playoff on Thursday.

The Bundesliga relegation playoffs come into focus after an intense final matchday in the top-flight as well as the 2. Bundesliga this past weekend.

Hamburg put on a brilliant late run in the Zweiteliga as they won five out of their last six games to finish third in the table.

Hertha, on the other hand, picked up just one point from their last three games and finished level on points with VfB Stuttgart, who picked up a win on the final matchday. Unfortunately, for Hertha, Stuttgart had a better goal difference and finished 17th.

Heading into the game, Hamburg are slight favorites based on their recent run of form, even though the results have come in the lower division.

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Head-to-head

Hertha Berlin have a head-to-head advantage over Hamburg, but there’s not much in it. Hertha have won the fixture 35 times, while Hamburg have picked up 31 wins.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, the last of which came way back in 2011. So it would be a surprise if this match ends in a stalemate.

Hertha Berlin form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Hamburg form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Team News

Hertha Berlin

Marcel Lotka is a doubt for the clash after picking up a facial injury against Borussia Dortmund. The trio of Kelian Nsona, Rune Jarstein and Alexander Schwolow are also not expected to feature.

Stevan Jovetic came off the bench in their last game and is expected to be fit again for this important clash.

Injured: Kelian Nsona, Rune Jarstein, Alexander Schwolow

Doubtful: Marcel Lotka

Suspended: None

Hamburg

Tim Leibold and Anssi Suhonen are expected to miss out for Hamburg,

Injured: Tim Leibold, Anssi Suhonen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Predicted Lineups

Hertha Berlin Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Christensen; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan; Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar; Vladimir Darida, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Myziane Maolida; Stefan Jovetic

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis, Sonny Kittel; Robert Glatzel, Faride Alidou, Bakery Jatta

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg Prediction

Hertha have allowed the pressure to get to them in recent weeks. Although they have a better team on paper compared to Hamburg, Tim Walter’s side were perhaps the best team to watch in the second vision.

We expect Hamburg to pick up a draw in Berlin.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-2 Hamburg

