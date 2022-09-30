Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Hertha Berlin will resume their Bundesliga campaign following the international break with a home game against Hoffenheim on Sunday.

The home team are undefeated in their last three league games, playing out back-to-back draws in their last two games. In their previous outing, Mainz rescued a point thanks to a last-gasp goal from Anthony Caci after Lucas Tousart had given them the lead in the 30th minute.

Hoffenheim have enjoyed a relatively better start to their league campaign and are in fifth place in the league table. They have four wins from seven games and are four points behind league leaders Union Berlin. They were held to a goalless draw by third-placed Freiburg last time around and will be looking to return to goalscoring ways.

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 25th meeting between the two sides across all competitions with all games taking place in various editions of Bundesliga. Hoffenheim have been the better side against the hosts, with 12 wins to their name. Hertha have seven wins while five games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results with five games going Hoffenheim's way and two games ending in a win for the home team.

Last season's Bundesliga meeting at Sunday's venue between the two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Hertha, which was just their second win at home since 2015.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Hertha Berlin's last six games, though their last four home games against Hoffenheim have seen over 2.5 goals.

Hertha Berlin have failed to win nine of their last 10 matches.

Hoffenheim have one win and two losses in their three away games this season, while Hertha Berlin's only win this season came in their away game at Augsburg.

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Hoffenheim have a better goalscoring (12-9) and defensive (7-9) record than Die Alte Dame and are the favorites here. Hertha are winless at home, scoring three times and conceding four goals in those games.

Hertha Berlin @HerthaBSC_EN

The finish from Lucas



What a game it was last time we played



#BSCTSG #ThrowbackThursday #HaHoHe That Plattenhardt assistThe finish from LucasWhat a game it was last time we played @tsghoffenheimEN in Berlin 🏟️ That Plattenhardt assist 😍The finish from Lucas ⚽What a game it was last time we played @tsghoffenheimEN in Berlin 🏟️#BSCTSG #ThrowbackThursday #HaHoHe https://t.co/y2jqzKNkAs

achtzehn99 have a good record in trips to the Olympiastadion Berlin and should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Hoffenheim

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hoffenheim

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramaric to score any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes