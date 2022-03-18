Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Hertha Berlin host Hoffenheim at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin are in abysmal form at the moment and find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game, failing to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

The home side sit 17th in the league table with just 23 points from 26 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending drop as the season approaches its end.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are alive and well in the race for Champions League football. They held on for a 1-1 draw against defending champions Bayern Munich in their last game, benefitting massively from grossly wasteful finishing from the Bavarians.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with 44 points from 26 games. They can return to the Champions League places with a win on Saturday and will be targeting that.

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won double that tally. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October last year. Hoffenheim won the game 2-0.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Hoffenheim Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Team News

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein and Alexander Schwolow are both injured and are not expected to play this weekend. Kevin-Prince Boateng, Stefan Jovetic and Fredrik Andre Bjorkan are all doubts for the game as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Rune Jarstein, Alexander Schwolow

Doubtful: Kevin-Prince Boateng, Stefan Jovetic, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees, including Ermin Bičakčić, Robert Skov, Sebastian Rudy and Chris Richards, who are all injured. Benjamin Hübner and Phillipp Pentke have both tested positive for COVID-19 while Diadie Samassekou has been suspended.

Havard Nordtveit is dealing with a thigh injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Ermin Bičakčić, Robert Skov, Sebastian Rudy, Chris Richards

Doubtful: Havard Nordtveit

COVID-19: Benjamin Hübner, Philipp Pentke

Suspended: Diadie Samassekou

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Oliver Christensen; Peter Pekarik, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Niklas Stark, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Marco Richter, Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Myziane Maolida; Suat Serdar; Ishak Belfodil

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Vogt; Pavel Kaderabek, Dennis Geiger, Angelo Stiller, David Raum; Christoph Baumgartner; Ihlas Bebou, Andrej Kramaric

Hertha Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Hertha Berlin are winless in their last 10 games across all competitions and are on a five-game losing streak at the moment, prompting the dismissal of manager Tayfun Korkut.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are on a five-game unbeaten streak which has seen them win four times. The visitors should continue their good run this weekend.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Hoffenheim

