Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

Action continues in the DFB-Pokal quaterfinals, as Hertha Berlin and Kaiserslautern lock horns at the Olympiastadion on Wednesday (January 31).

The last cup meeting between the two sides was in September 2013, when Dimitris Grammozis’s Kaiserslautern won 3-1 in the second round at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion.

Hertha failed to move into the top half of the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday following a 3-1 defeat to Wehen. Pal Drdai’s men are winless in three league outings, picking up two points, since beating Kaiserslautern 2-1 on December 9.

Hertha now turn their attention to the DFB-Pokal, where they have enjoyed a smooth run to the quarterfinals, seeing off Jena, Mainz and Hamburger, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Kaiserslautern, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in style, thrashing Schalke 4-1 in the 2. Bundesliga on Friday. Before that, Grammozis' side were on a two-game losing run, suffering defeats to Dynamo Dresden and St. Pauli.

Like Hertha, Kaiserslautern have enjoyed an impressive cup campaign, edging out Rot-Weiss Koblenz, FC Koln and Nurnberg, scoring 10 goals, conceding twice and keeping two clean sheets.

Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 22 meetings, Hertha lead 12-7.

Hertha are unbeaten in seven home games, winning four, since a 2-1 loss to St. Pauli on September 30.

Grammozis’s men have lost their last five competitive away games, conceding 14 goals and scoring six since a 2-2 draw with Osnabruck on October 1.

Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern Prediction

Both form and history are on Hertha's side, and they will back themselves to win at home. Kaiserslautern have struggled to get going on the road, losing six of 10 games - including their last five - and could struggle again.

Prediction: Hertha 3-1 Kaiserslautern

Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hertha to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes.)