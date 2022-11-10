Hertha Berlin vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Hertha Berlin will entertain Koln at the Olympiastadion on Saturday (November 12) in their final Bundesliga game ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Berlin have lost their last three games and are coming off a 2-1 loss at Stuttgart in midweek. Dodi Lukebakio equalised for Berlin after Serhou Guirassy gave Stuttgart an early lead, but Stuttgart hit late in injury time via Konstantinos Mavropanos to take all three points.

Koln, meanwhile, have not fared much better and are winless in their last four league games, losing three. In their last outing, they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek. Benno Schmitz gave them an early lead, but Leverkusen scored in quick succession in the second half via Moussa Diaby and Nadiem Amiri to secure a win.

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two teams across competitions. Koln have a 33-27 lead, while 14 games having ended in draws.

Koln have lost their last three Bundesliga away games, while the hosts have lost their last three games across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Hertha's last six league games.

Hertha have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six home games against Koln across competitions.

Koln are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Hertha, recording three wins and two (goalless) draws.

Only 18th-placed Schalke (30) and 17th-placed Bochum (36) have conceded more goals than Koln (27) this season.

Only 18th-placed Schalke and 17th-placed Bochum (13 apiece) have scored fewer goals than Hertha (17) this season.

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Prediction

Hertha are winless against the visitors in their last five meetings. They have scored at least once in their last five league games, and the trend should continue.

The Billy Goats have failed to score in three of their last five away league games. However, they have a solid record against Hertha in recent games, so, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-2 Koln

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Koln to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Dodi Lukebakio to score any time - Yes

