Hertha Berlin vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Hertha Berlin host Koln at the Olympiastadion on Sunday afternoon.

Hertha Berlin picked up an enthralling 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their last game. After kicking off the second half with a one-goal deficit, the hosts completed a 3-1 comeback lead before conceding a late second goal from the visitors.

Die Alte Dame sit 11th in the league table with 21 points from 17 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they host Koln at the weekend.

Koln picked up a well-deserved 1-0 win over Stuttgart last time out, ensuring they spent the winter break in the top half of the table. Anthony Modeste rose highest in the box to head home a cross from Kingsley Schindler to hand Koln all three points.

The Billy Goats sit eighth in the Bundesliga standings with 25 points from 17 games. They have won back-to-back games and will be looking to extend that tally to three games on Sunday.

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Koln. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Koln won the game 3-1.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Koln Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Team News

Hertha Berlin

Rune Jarstein is out with an injury while Stefan Jovetic is a doubt for the game at the weekend.

Ishak Belfodil, Santiago Ascacibar, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Linus Gechter and Lucas Tousart are all unavailable as they have all been excluded from the squad to face Koln.

Injured: Rune Jarstein

Doubtful: Stefan Jovetic

Unavailable: Ishak Belfodil, Santiago Ascacibar, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Linus Gechter, Lucas Tousart

Suspended: None

Koln

Matthias Kobbing has been ruled out of Sunday's clash with an injury while Jorge Mere is recovering from an illness and may not be available to play. Kingsley Schindler and Sebastian Andersson are also ill and will miss the game. Ellyes Skhiri is away on international duty and will miss out as well.

Injured: Matthias Kobbing

Doubtful: Jorge Mere

Unavailable: Ellyes Skhiri, Kingsley Schindler, Sebastian Andersson

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Maximilian Mittelstädt, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Peter Pekarik; Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Suat Serdar, Vladimir Darida, Marco Richter; Myziane Maolida, Davie Selke

Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe; Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Salih Ozcan, Dejan Ljubicic; Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz, Mark Uth; Anthony Modeste

Hertha Berlin vs Koln Prediction

Hertha Berlin picked up just their second victory in eight games last time out. They are however unbeaten in five home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage at the weekend.

Koln are performing fairly well as they have lost just once in their last seven games. Their European aspirations are very much alive and that could spur them to a win on Sunday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Koln

Edited by Shardul Sant