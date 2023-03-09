Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Hertha Berlin take on Mainz 05 at the Olympiastadion Berlin in round 24 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Die Nullfünfer are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against the hosts and will look to extend this fine run.

Hertha Berlin suffered yet another away defeat in the Bundesliga as they were thrashed 4-1 by Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday.

Sandro Schwarz’s men have lost their last seven away games in the league, stretching back to a 1-1 draw against Mainz in September’s reverse fixture.

With 20 points from 23 matches, Hertha Berlin are currently 14th in the Bundesliga table, one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Mainz 05 continued their quest for a place in Europe as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hoffenheim last time out.

Bo Svensson’s side have won their last four matches, their longest run of consecutive wins since also notching up four straight victories between July and August 2021.

With 35 points from 23 matches, Mainz are currently seventh in the Bundesliga table, four points off the Conference League qualification spot.

Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Mainz 05 hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides.

Hertha Berlin have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Mainz are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Schwarz’s men, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in March 2019.

Die Nullfünfer are currently on a four-game winning streak, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since February’s 2-1 loss against Union Berlin.

Hertha Berlin currently hold the division’s second-worst defensive record, with 44 goals conceded in 23 matches so far.

Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Prediction

Hertha Berlin are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Mainz side who have won their last four matches and are currently firing on all cylinders. Mainz head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away victorious, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Mainz 05

Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: First to score - Mainz (Die Nullfünfer have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

