Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

Action continues in the second round of the DFB-Pokal when Hertha Berlin and Mainz 05 go head-to-head at the Olympiastadion on Wednesday (November1).

Hertha moved to the top half of the 2. Bundesliga table on Sunday with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Paderborn.

That followed a 3-1 defeat to Nurnberg on October 22, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

Pal Dardai’s men head to the DFB-Pokal, where they stormed through the first round with a 5-0 hammering of Carl Zeiss Jena on August 12.

Mainz, meanwhile, failed to get their Bundesliga campaign up and running, as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw with Bochum on Friday.

Bo Svensson’s men are one of two sides yet to taste victory in the league this season, losing six of their nine games.

Mainz, who are rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table, turn their attention to the DFB-Pokal, where they kicked off their cup quest with a 1-0 win over Elversberg on August 12.

Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins and six losses from the last 30 meetings, Mainz hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Mainz are on an eight-game unbeaten run against Hertha, winning four times since a 2-1 loss in March 2019.

Hertha have won all but one of their last four home games, with a 2-1 loss against St. Pauli on September 30 being the exception.

Mainz are on a nine-game winless run, losing six, since beating Elversberg 1-0 in the DFB-Pokal first round in August.

Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Prediction

Hertha will back themselves against a Mainz side who have endured a turbulent start to the Bundesliga campaign.

Dardai’s men head into the cup tie as the more in-form side and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Hertha 2-1 Mainz

Hertha Berlin vs Mainz 05 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hertha to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: First to score - Hertha (Hertha have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 games.)