Hertha Berlin vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Hertha Berlin bring their mid-season friendly schedule to an end on Saturday when they go head to head with Scottish powerhouse Rangers.

Pal Dardai’s men are currently seventh in the German second tier standings, six points adrift of the promotion playoff spot.

Hertha Berlin were handed their first defeat of the new year on Wednesday, when they were beaten 3-0 by Mechelen at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Prior to that, Dardai’s side were on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since late October.

Hertha Berlin have 25 points from 17 matches, ahead of their return to action in Bundesliga 2 after this friendly game.

Rangers, on the other hand, kicked off the new year in style as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership.

This came after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Celtic in the Old Firm Derby during their final game of 2023, which saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Philippe Clement’s men follow up Saturday’s game with another friendly against Danish side Copenhagen on January 16, four days before taking on Dumbarton in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hertha Berlin vs Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Hertha Berlin and Rangers, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on the front foot.

Rangers have won all but one of their last nine outings, with a 2-1 derby defeat against Celtic on December 30 being the exception.

Hertha Berlin are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since late October.

The Scottish outfit are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 away matches, claiming seven wins and two draws since the first week of October.

Hertha Berlin vs Rangers Prediction

Hertha Berlin and Rangers will look to pick up the win and gather some momentum ahead of their return to domestic action. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 2-2 Rangers

Hertha Berlin vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Rangers (The Scottish outfit have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in seven of Hertha Berlin’s last nine outings)