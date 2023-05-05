Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2023

Bottom side Hertha Berlin host Stuttgart at the Olympiastadion in Bundesliga action on Saturday, looking to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

With 22 points in the bag and defeats in their last four games, the Old Lady are last in the league table, six points adrift of safety.

Sandro Schwarz was given the boot on April 16 as the side desperately looked to make amends, but his replacement Pal Dardai, hasn't been able to steer the ship clear of relegation thus far, losing both his games in charge.

Werder Bremen dealt them a 4-2 home loss on his first game in charge before holders Bayern Munich beat them 2-0 last weekend at the Allianz Arena.

With only four games remaining, time's running out for Berlin to make a last-gasp escape.

Stuttgart have not covered themselves in glory either, sitting in 15th place with 28 points. They are just above the relegation zone and have a better goal difference than 16th-placed Bochum.

However, the side have shown improvement lately, going their last four league games unbeaten, winning twice. That includes a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in their last outing.

Die Roten are coming off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal semi-finals, ending their ambitions of reaching the Berlin finals.

Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 previous clashes between the sides, with Hertha Berlin winning 15 times over Stuttgart and losing on 13 occasions.

The last six games between them has seen two wins for Berlin, two wins for Stuttgart and two draws.

Hertha have conceded 61 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the most by any team besides Bochum (67).

Hertha's tally of five wins is the lowest of any team in the league this season.

Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart Prediction

Hertha Berlin are going through a rough patch right now and risk going down into the second division for the first time since 2012. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have made waves under new manager Sebastian Hoeness and could retain top-flight status given their recent spate of results.

We can see them continue their unbeaten run here with a win over the bottom-dwellers.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes