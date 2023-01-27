Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

Hertha Berlin will host Union Berlin at the Olympiastadion on Saturday (January 28) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a rather poor campaign, finding themselves in the drop zone with half the season gone. Hertha lost 5-0 at home against Wolfsburg in their last league outing and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. Hertha have picked up just 14 points from 17 games this season and are 17th in the standings.

Union, meanwhile, have returned to competitive action on a positive note, shaking off their poor run of results just before the winter break. They beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in their last game, with Janik Haberer and Kevin Behrens getting on the scoresheet in either half to help overturn an early deficit.

The visitors are second in the league table, with 33 points from 17 games.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Hertha and Union. The hosts have won four of those games, while the visitors have won six.

The visitors have won their last four games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in the fixture.

Two of Hertha's three league wins this season have come at home.

All four of Die Eisernen's league defeats this season have come on the road.

Union have conceded 22 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Wolfsburg (20) and league leaders Bayern Munich (15) have conceded fewer.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Prediction

Hertha are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last six league games. They have won just two league games at home this season and could struggle against Union.

Union, meanwhile, have won their last two league games after going winless in three. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Union Berlin

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

