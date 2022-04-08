Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Hertha Berlin will host Union Berlin in the Berlin derby at the Olympiastadion on Saturday evening.

Hertha are battling for survival, suffering their first loss under new boss Felix Magath last time out as they lost 2-1 to third-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Vladimir Darida halved the deficit before the break but could not spur the Old Lady to a comeback.

The hosts remain 17th in the Bundesliga standings with just 26 points from 28 games. They could exit the drop zone with a win this weekend and will look to do just that.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, have struggled for form in the last two months but returned to winning ways last weekend by beating Koln 1-0. Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the sole goal of the game, capitalising on a defensive error to score his 12th league goal of the season.

Union Berlin now sit seventh in the league table with 41 points from 28 games. They will look to build on their latest result as they continue their push for Europe.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin. Both teams have won four games apiece, while the three other games ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal in January, which Union Berlin won 3-2.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Team News

Hertha Berlin

Goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow is out with a thigh injury and will not play on Saturday. Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark and Marvin Plattenhardt have fitness concerns and may not be available for selection.

Injured: Alexander Schwolow.

Doubtful: Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Marvin Plattenhardt.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Union Berlin

Paul Jackel has been suspended from the weekend clash due to an accumulation of bookings. Andreas Luthe and Anthony Ujah are both doubts for the game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Andreas Luthe.

Suspended: Paul Jackel.

Unavailable: Anthony Ujah.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Hertha Berlin (4-1-4-1): Marcel Lotka (GK); Maximilian Mittelstädt, Dedryck Boyata, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Lukas Klunter; Santiago Ascacibar; Suat Serdar, Vladimir Darida, Lucas Tousart, Marco Richter; Ishak Belfodil.

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow (GK); Dominique Heintz, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Prediction

Hertha Berlin have picked up just one win all year. They have lost six of their last seven games and hold the second-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga at the moment.

Union Berlin's latest result, meanwhile, ended a three-game winless run, which should build their confidence. They have lost their last four games on the road but should snap that run on Saturday.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Union Berlin.

