Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Domestic football continues in Germany this week and will see Hertha Berlin host Union Berlin in the Berlin derby on Wednesday as the two sides face off in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Hertha Berlin began their cup run this season against SV Meppen back in September last year. They beat the third-tier side 1-0 via an additional-time winner from Davie Selke. They then faced Preussen Munster in the next round and won 3-1.

The hosts have failed to make it past this stage of the domestic cup for five consecutive seasons and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Union Berlin faced Turkgucu Munchen in their first DFB-Pokal game of the season and won 1-0. Max Kruse scored the sole goal of the game twenty minutes after kickoff. The visitors then played Waldhof Mannheim in the second round and won 3-1 with Taiwo Awoniyi and Kevin Behrens scoring extra-time goals.

Union Berlin have come further in the cup than they did last season when they were beaten 3-2 by Paderborn in the second round. They will now be looking to extend their run in the competition with a win on Wednesday.

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Hertha Berlin and Union Berlin, the hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in November last year. Union Berlin won the game 2-0.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Union Berlin Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Team News

Hertha Berlin

Ishak Belfodil and Fredrik Andre Bjorkan both remain out with the COVID-19. Stevan Jovetic and Oliver Christensen are both injured and will miss the game as well.

Injured: Oliver Christensen, Stevan Jovetic

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Ishak Belfodil, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Pawel Wszolek and Niko Giesselmann are recovering from COVID-19 and injury respectively and therefore may not be available to play. Taiwo Awoniyi is away on international duty and will be absent as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pawel Wszolek, Niko Giesselmann

Unavailable: Taiwo Awoniyi

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow; Maximilian Mittelstädt, Niklas Stark, Jordan Torunarigha, Lukas Klunter; Suat Serdar, Vladimir Darida, Santiago Ascacibar, Marco Richter; Myziane Maolida, Davie Selke

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe; Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Bastian Oczipka, Grischa Promel, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Genki Haraguchi; Andreas Voglsammer, Max Kruse

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin Prediction

Hertha Berlin have picked up just two wins in their last 10 games and have failed to score any goals in half those games.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions and are currently alive and well in the race for Champions League football. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 0-1 Union Berlin

