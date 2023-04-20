Hertha Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hertha Berlin lock horns with Werder Bremen in an important clash at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SC Freiburg and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The hosts suffered a 5-2 defeat against FC Schalke 04 in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hertha Berlin vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against Hertha Berlin and have won 23 of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hertha Berlin's nine victories.

Hertha Berlin have won only one of their last 16 matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, with their previous victory coming by a 4-1 margin in 2020.

Hertha Berlin have suffered a total of 38 defeats against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they only have a worse record against Bayern Munich in the competition.

Hertha Berlin have picked up only 22 points from their 28 games in the Bundesliga this season - their worst record since the 2009-10 campaign.

Hertha Berlin have conceded 33 goals in the Bundesliga in 2023 - the worst record of any side in the competition.

Hertha Berlin vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Werder Bremen have a strong squad at their disposal but are yet to live up to expectations this season. The away side is in the midst of a difficult patch and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Hertha Berlin have endured an abysmal season so far but can catch up with their opponents in the relegation zone. Werder Bremen have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Werder Bremen

Hertha Berlin vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Werder Bremen

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Hertha Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Maximilian Philipp to score - Yes

