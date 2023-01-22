Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2022 

Hertha Berlin will host Wolfsburg at the Olympiastadion on Tuesday (January 24) night in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled this season and find themselves in the relegation zone heading into the second half of the season. Hertha lost 3-1 to Bochum in their last game. They were already three goals down before Suat Serdar came off the bench to score a late consolation. Hertha are 17th in the league table with just 14 points from 16 games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are enjoying a resurgence after a sluggish start to their season and now have their sights set on a return to Europe. They carried out a 6-0 demolition of Freiburg in their last league outing, with five players getting on the scoresheet in an utterly clinical performance.

The visitors are sixth in the standings with 26 points from 16 games.

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Hertha and Wolfsburg, who lead 16-15.

There have been 13 draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in the fixture.

Only two of Hertha's eight league defeats this season have come at home.

Three of Die Wolfe's four league defeats this season have come away from home.

Wolfsburg have conceded 20 league goals this season. Only league leaders Bayern Munich (15) have conceded fewer.

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Hertha have lost four of their last five league games and have won just two of their last 11. They have won just two home league games all season.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, have won their last five league games and are unbeaten in their last nine. They're in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-3 Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last five games.)

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes