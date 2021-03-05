Hertha BSC vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Struggling Hertha BSC host Augsburg in a Bundesliga clash at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Hertha are currently embroiled in a battle to save their Bundesliga status, and have not won any of their last nine matches in the league.

They have only 18 points from 23 games so far and are in 15th position. They are only ahead of Arminia Bielefeld on goal difference, and have played one more game.

In their last game, Hertha were beaten 2-0 by Wolfsburg at Volkswagen Arena.

Lukas Klunter scored an own-goal to open the scoring in that game, before Maxence Lacroix confirmed the points for Wolfsburg. Marin Pongracic was sent off for the Wolves in injury time, but the game was done and dusted by that point.

Augsburg, on the other hand, are currently 13th, with 26 points from their 23 games so far. Augsburg did Hertha somewhat of a favor in their last game as they beat Mainz 1-0.

Andre Hahn scored the only goal of the game for Heiko Herrlich's side as they earned a crucial three points in the Bundesliga.

That win ended a run of four league games without a win for Augsburg, so it was important for them to ensure that they didn't get into a rut of their own.

Hertha BSC vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

Hertha have won seven of the last 19 games that they have played against Augsburg, losing only three of those.

The side from the German capital registered one of their four league wins this season in the reverse fixture at the WWK Arena, when they won 3-0.

Hertha BSC form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Augsburg form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Hertha BSC vs Augsburg Team News

Hertha BSC

Hertha continue to deal with injuries in what has been a tough season for them. Dedryck Boyata, Sami Khedira, Nemanja Radonjic and Matheus Cunha have been ruled out for this game.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Sami Khedira, Nemanja Radonjic, Matheus Cunha

Suspended: None

Augsburg

Augsburg are likely to miss four players to injury. Iago, Alfred Finnbogason, Fredrik Jensen and Tim Civeja have all been ruled out.

Injured: Iago, Aldred Finnbogason, Fredrik Jensen, Tim Civeja

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC vs Augsburg Predicted XIs

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rune Jarstein; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Krysztof Piatek, Jhon Cordoba

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Hertha BSC vs Augsburg Prediction

We are predicting an Augsburg win in this game because Hertha have shown no indication of turning their form around in recent games.

Pal Dardai's side are likely to have a massive job on their hands if they are to stay out of the relegation playoff this season.

Prediction: Hertha BSC 0-2 Augsburg