Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hoffenheim travel to the Olympiastadion in the German capital to take on Hertha BSC on Tuesday night, as they look to get themselves out of a rut.

On a positive note, Hoffenheim halted a three-game losing streak in their last game when they drew 0-0 with Arminia Bielefeld. However, Hoffenheim are currently struggling in 14th position in the Bundesliga, with 16 points from 16 games.

Hoffenheim are still dealing with an unprecedented injury crisis, which in part explains why their league form has been so poor.

However, Hertha aren't faring much better than Hoffenheim at the moment. They are just a point and a spot above Sebastian Hoeness's side in the standings.

In their last game, Hertha also played out a 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers FC Koln.

The bottom of the Bundesliga standings remain congested, and these sides know that they will have to string together a few wins to avoid a relegation battle.

No time to rest – we're straight back to work against Hoffenheim on Tuesday ⚽#BSCTSG #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/71C821Qqu2 — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) January 17, 2021

Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

In the last 20 matches between these two teams, Hoffenheim have won nine, while Hertha have won six. Five of those matches have ended even.

Advertisement

Hertha BSC form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Hoffenheim form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim Team News

Hertha BSC

Dedryck Boyata, Marton Dardai, Javairo Dilrosun, Eduard Lowen and Marvin Plattenhardt are all ruled out of this game. Striker Jessic Ngankam is also set to miss this encounter.

However, Matheus Cunha is likely to return to the starting XI.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt,Marton Dardai, Javairo Dilrosun, Eduard Lowen, Jessic Nganka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have some good news on the injury front, with Havard Nordtveit set to return. Christoph Baumgartner is also back from suspension.

Kevin Akpoguma, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakcic, Kostas Stafylidis, and Benjamin Hubner are all still ruled out.

Kevin Vogt picked up an injury in the last game to add to the club's injury crisis.

Kevin #Vogt injured the capsular ligament in his left thumb yesterday.



Speedy recovery, Kevin!#TSGDSC pic.twitter.com/xQV4O2FGrc — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 17, 2021

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Sebastian Rudy, Kostas Stafylidis, Benjamin Hubner, Kevin Vogt, Dennis Geiger, Kevin Akpoguma

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Advertisement

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Matteo Guendouzi; Dude Lukebakio, Jhon Cordoba, Jessic Ngankam

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Baumann; Stefan Posch, Kasim Nuhu, Havard Nordtveit, Ryan Sessegnon; Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch; Ihlas Bebou, Ishak Belfodil, Andrej Kramaric

Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Both these teams are bereft of confidence at the moment, so we are predicting a second successive goalless draw for both.

Prediction: Hertha BSC 0-0 Hoffenheim