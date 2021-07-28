Hertha BSC vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Hertha BSC take on Liverpool at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in a pre-season friendly fixture on Thursday.

Both sides have had unbeaten pre-season campaigns so far and will look to continue their good run of form.

This will be Hertha's final pre-season fixture before the start of their 2021-22 campaign. Pal Dardai's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against VfB Lubeck and will need to step up their performance if they want to beat Liverpool on Thursday.

Liverpool are headed into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Mainz last time out. Jurgen Klopp's side should be confident of beating Hertha BSC given the difference in quality between the two sides.

Both sides will want to extend their unbeaten runs and that should make for a feisty matchup.

Hertha BSC vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have the advantage based on the head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten against Hertha BSC in their previous two meetings, winning one of them.

Liverpool beat Hertha 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in 2017. Goals from Dominic Solanke, Giorginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah were enough to secure the victory.

Hertha BSC Form Guide: yet to play

Liverpool Form Guide: yet to play

Hertha BSC vs Liverpool Team News

Piatek will be a huge miss for Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC

Krzysztof Piatek will miss the game as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury he picked up at the end of the 2021-22 season. New signing Stevan Jovetic could make his first start for the club on Thursday.

Jordan Torunarigha, Arne Maier, Matheus Cunha and Lucas Tousart are unavailable for the game, having been called up by their respective countries for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Krzysztof Piaktek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jordan Torunarigha, Arne Maier, Matheus Cunha, Lucas Tousart

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Virgil van Dijk could make his much-awaited return from injury, but will most likely start on the bench against Hertha BSC. Joe Gomez is also close to making his return to the squad, but will not feature in Thursday's game.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson have not yet joined the squad as they are on holiday following their exploits for their respective countries.

Injured: Joe Gomez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Alisson

Hertha BSC vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nils-Jonathan Korber; Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai, Peter Pekarik; Santiago Ascacibar, Suar Serdar; Javairo Dilrosun, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Dodi Lukebakio; Stevan Jovetic

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Curtis Jones, James Milner, Harvey Elliot; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

Hertha BSC vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool should win this game given the difference in quality between the two sides. However, Hertha BSC have been in good form and should give Jurgen Klopp's side some problems with the players they have going forward.

We predict an exciting game, with Liverpool coming out on top.

Prediction: Hertha BSC 1-3 Liverpool

