Hertha BSC vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha BSC host winless Schalke in a Bundesliga match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday.

Just before Christmas, Schalke finally won a game, beating lower division side SSV Ulm 3-1 away from home in the DFB Pokal.

Schalke have just four points from 13 games, and have already sacked a second head coach this season. Manuel Baum followed David Wagner through the exit door.

They have now appointed Swiss head coach Christian Gross to see them out of a troubled phase, as they seek to keep their Bundesliga status for next season.

Schalke are seven points adrift of safety. For a side without a win in any of their opening 13 games of the season, that is already a significant deficit to make up.

Meanwhile, Hertha are not having the best of seasons. They are in 14th spot in the Bundesliga, with 13 points from 13 games. In their last game, they lost 4-1 away to Freiburg.

Hertha BSC vs Schalke Head-to-Head

In the last 41 fixtures between these two sides, Schalke have won 22 games while Hertha have won on 11 occasions. Eight games have ended in draws.

Hertha BSC form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Schalke form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Hertha BSC vs Schalke Team News

Hertha BSC

Australian winger Mathew Leckie is ruled out of this game. Striker Jhon Cordoba is still unavailable for the club from the German capital.

Midfielders Santiago Ascacibar and Eduard Lowen both have muscle problems. The former has been ruled out, while the latter remains doubtful. Dedryck Boyata is still recovering from an injury.

Injured: Santiago Ascasibar, Dedryck Boyata, Mathew Leckie

Doubtful: Eduard Lowen

Suspended: None

Schalke

Mark Uth is back in full training for Schalke, but they have several other injury concerns. Goncalo Paciencia is sidelined, and Kilian Ludewig has undergone a foot operation. Salif Sane and Omar Mascarell are doubts ahead of this game.

💬 Christian #Gross with a squad update: Salif Sané and Omar Mascarell are doubts. Kilian Ludewig's foot has been successfully operated on. Goncalo Paciencia is still doing his rehabilitation in Portugal

Injuries: Goncalo Paciencia, Kilian Ludewig

Doubtful: Salif Sane, Omar Mascarell

Suspensions: None

Hertha BSC vs Schalke Predicted XI

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt; Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha; Krysztof Piatek

Schalke Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ralf Fährmann; Malick Thiaw, Ozan Kabak, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka; Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar; Amine Harit, Alessandro Schopf, Benito Raman; Ahmed Kutucu

Hertha BSC vs Schalke Prediction

Schalke could get a boost following the appointment of a new coach ahead of this game.

Hertha are in atrocious form as well, and we are predicting a first league win of the season for Schalke.

Prediction: Hertha BSC 0-1 Schalke