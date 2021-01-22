Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha BSC host Werder Bremen at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday, with the hosts looking to bounce back from a humbling defeat against Hoffenheim.

In that home game, Hertha lost 3-0, going down to a brace from Andrej Kramaric which added to a further goal from Sebastian Rudy.

That result left Hertha in 14th spot in the Bundesliga, and allowed Hoffenheim to pull a little clear of the club from the German capital.

On Saturday, Hertha host another side that are close to them in the standings, with Bremen currently just a point and a spot above them.

With 18 points from 17 games, Bremen haven't had a great season so far, but will look to pick up points against a deflated Hertha.

Bremen lost their last game 1-0 to Borussia Moenchengladbach. A second-half goal from Nico Elvedi was enough to give Gladbach the three points in that game.

Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

In the last 40 matches between these two teams, Werder Bremen have had the upper hand, winning 21. In that period, Hertha have only beaten Bremen nine times, while 10 games ended in draws.

Hertha BSC form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Werder Bremen form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen Team News

Hertha BSC

Dedryck Boyata, Marton Dardai, Javairo Dilrosun, Eduard Lowen and Marvin Plattenhardt are all ruled out of this game.

Injured: Dedryck Boyata, Marvin Plattenhardt, Marton Dardai, Javairo Dilrosun, Eduard Lowen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Bremen are set to miss Niclas Fullkrug for another match, so Milot Rashica's return is welcome for them.

Ludwig Augustinsson, Christian Gross and Patrik Erras are all still injured, while Nick Woltemade is back from illness.

Injured: Niclas Fullkrug, Ludwig Augustinsson, Christian Gross, Patrik Erras

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha BSC vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Hertha BSC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Maximilian Mittelstadt; Lucas Tousart, Vladimir Darida, Matteo Guendouzi; Dude Lukebakio, Jhon Cordoba, Jessic Ngankam

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Hertha BSC vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Neither of these teams are in very good form at the moment, and confidence is a serious issue in both camps.

However, we are predicting a Bremen win because it is tough to see how Hertha bounce back just a few days after a heavy home defeat.

Prediction: Hertha BSC 0-1 Werder Bremen