Hibernian vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July 2023

Hibernian are set to play Bournemouth at the Marbella Football Center - Sur 1 (Stadium) on Thursday in a friendly game.

Hibernian come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hearts in their most recent league game. A goal from Japanese winger Yutaro Oda for Hearts was canceled out by a goal from striker Kevin Nisbet for Hibernian. Hearts had left-back Alex Cochrane sent off in the first half.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Everton in their most recent game. A second-half goal from former Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure secured the win for Everton.

Hibernian vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hibernian are playing Bournemouth for the first time in a friendly fixture.

French attacker Elie Youan had 16 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Hibernian last season.

Midfielder Josh Campbell had 12 goal contributions in 28 league starts for Hibernian last season.

Danish midfielder Philip Billing had eight goal contributions in 34 league starts for Bournemouth last season.

Striker Dominic Solanke had 13 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Bournemouth last season.

Hibernian vs Bournemouth Prediction

Hibernian finished 5th in the league last season. Striker Kevin Nisbet, who scored 12 goals in the league last season, has moved to Millwall. Veteran striker Adam Le Fondre, well known for his spell with Reading, has joined the club after stints in Australia and India, and Hibernian will hope that the 36-year-old, who has been a reliable goalscorer throughout his career, will chip in with important contributions next season.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, surprised many by letting go of manager Gary O'Neil following the end of the season. O'Neil was praised for guiding Bournemouth to Premier League safety, but the club have decided to shake things up by replacing O'Neil with Andoni Iraola.

Iraola's appointment has been praised; the Spaniard was on the radar of multiple clubs due to his work at Rayo Vallecano, and Bournemouth have done well to sign the former Spain international. They have moved quickly to sign Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Roma, and the 24-year-old will be keen to rejuvenate his career after subdued spells in Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

Bournemouth should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Bournemouth

Hibernian vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet - Yes

