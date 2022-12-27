Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2022

Hibernian will host Celtic at Easter Road on Wednesday in another round of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for form of late. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a 4-0 trouncing of 10-man Livingston, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Kyle Magennis, who netted a brace.

Hibernian sit seventh in the Premiership standings with 23 points from 18 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Wednesday.

Celtic, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar campaign and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a second consecutive league title. They beat St Johnstone 4-1 in their last league outing and were already four goals up before their opponents scored a consolation goal midway through the second half.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 51 points from 18 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run of form this week and strengthen their grip at the top.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 meetings between Hibernian and Celtic. The hosts have won just 10 of those games while the visitors have won 48 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The away team are undefeated in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Five of Hibernian's seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Celts have picked up 24 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the Scottish top-flight.

Celtic have the best offensive and defensive record in the Premiership this season, with a goal tally of 57 and a concession tally of 15.

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

Hibernian's latest result ended a five-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that. They have, however, lost two of their last three home games and could struggle here.

Celtic are on a three-game winning streak and have won their last 11 games in the league. They have been solid away from home this season and should come out on top this week.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-3 Celtic

Hibernian vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

Poll : 0 votes