Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Hibernian will host Celtic at Easter Road on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have struggled for results of late and continue to search for their first league win of the year. They were beaten 3-0 by St Mirren in their last match, conceding all three goals in a hapless first half in which they failed to manage a single attempted shot.

Hibernian sit seventh in the league table with 26 points from 23 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Celtic, meanwhile, have performed strongly in the Premiership this season and continue their push for a third consecutive league title. They were, however, held to a 1-1 draw by Aberdeen in their game on Saturday, finding themselves a goal down early after the restart before new signing Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn came off the bench to level the scores with his first goal for the Bhoys.

The visitors sit atop the Premiership standings with 58 points. They are three points above rivals Rangers in second place and will be looking to widen that gap on Wednesday.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 335 meetings between Hibernian and Celtic. The hosts have won 60 of those games while the visitors have won 194 times. There have been 81 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 21 games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Premiership this season with a goal tally of 55.

The Hibs have picked up 13 points on home turf in the league this season. Only three sides have picked up fewer, including the bottom two teams in the league standings.

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

Hibernian have lost two of their last three league games and are without a win in their last six games in the competition. They are winless in their last four home games and will be desperate to end that streak this week.

Celtic, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions, picking up six wins and a draw in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-3 Celtic

Hibernian vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)