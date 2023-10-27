Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Hibernian and Celtic battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 10 clash on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 defeat at Rangers. Abdallah Sima scored a brace, while Nicolas Raskin and Cyriel Dessers also found the back of the net for the Gers.

Celtic, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. They went ahead through Kyogo Furuhashi's fourth-minute strike, but Antoine Griezmann converted from a rebounded penalty in the 25th minute.

Luis Palma restored the Hoops' lead just three minutes later, but Alvaro Morata leveled the game omce mroe eight minutes into the second half. Brendan Rodgers' side now shift their focus back to the domestic scene, where they comfortably dispatched Hearts 4-1 away from home in their last game.

The win saw them retain their seven-point lead at the summit with 25 points from nine games. Hibernian, meanwhile, sit in ninth spot with nine points to show for their efforts after as many outings.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 52 wins from their last 84 games against Hibernian, losing 11.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Hibernian win 4-2 at home.

Their last four meetings have produced at least four goals.

Celtic's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Hibernians's last seven league games have produced at least eight corners.

Celtic have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight games with Hibernian, including the last four.

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic's wait for a first UEFA Champions League win since 2013 continued in midweek, as they twice let a lead slip against Atletico Madrid. Things are brighter domestically, though, as they're on course to defend their league crown.

Hibernian, meanwhile, won the most recent clash between the two sides but are winless in three league games. Expect Celtic to cruise to a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-4 Celtic

Hibernian vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals