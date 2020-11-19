Hibernian vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

After the Scottish national team were able to qualify for their first major tournament in two decades, the Scottish Premiership recommences this weekend. Champions Celtic play on Saturday, travelling to Hibernian where they’ll look for a win.

Celtic are in second place, while Hibernian sit in fourth place. The home team will be up for this game as they look to pull off an upset.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Hibernian are in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and have been on a strong run this campaign. They’ve lost just three of their opening 13 games, and have also made it into the last 16 of the Scottish League Cup.

However, their last match was a loss at Easter Road to Aberdeen, and one of their other losses came at the hands of Celtic in late September.

Celtic, meanwhile, are in second place, nine points behind bitter rivals Rangers. They do have two games in hand on Steven Gerrard’s men, and have only lost a single game – the Old Firm Derby – this season.

Celtic's most recent match saw them hammer Motherwell 1-4, although they are yet to win a match in Europa League competition this season.

Hibernian form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Celtic form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Hibernian vs Celtic Team News

Hibernian will be without Lewis Stevenson, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Kyle Magennis and Scott Allan are also doubtful for this game.

Injured: Lewis Stevenson

Doubtful: Kyle Magennis, Scott Allan

Suspended: None

Celtic also have a few players who are doubtful for this game. James Forrest is definitely out with an ankle injury, while Christopher Julien and Michael Johnston are also likely to be unavailable.

Injured: James Forrest

Doubtful: Christopher Julien, Michael Johnston

Suspended: None

🎯 Valgaeren

💫 Moravčík

💪 Mjällby

🇧🇬 @StanPetrov19

👑 Larsson 👑



Hibernian vs Celtic Predicted XI

Hibernian predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano, Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Josh Doig, Martin Boyle, Alexander Gogic, Joe Newell, Jamie Murphy, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet

Celtic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain, Jeremie Frimpong, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Tomas Rogic, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Odsonne Edouard

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

Hibs are not the worst side in the Scottish Premiership but this should still be a comfortable win for Celtic.

Neil Lennon’s team have struggled in Europe but have largely continued to dominate on the domestic front, and with forwards like Elyounoussi and Edouard in good form, they should beat Hibernian comfortably.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-3 Celtic