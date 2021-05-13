Hibernian vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Hibernian will welcome Celtic to the Easter Road Stadium on Saturday for the final matchday of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 away win against Aberdeen on Wednesday, with Christian Doidge scoring the match-winning goal in the 41st minute.

That victory guaranteed the Hibs third place in the league and a spot in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Celtic were rampant in their 4-0 rout of St. Johnstone on home turf. Four different men got on the scoresheet to power the Bhoys to a convincing victory.

The capital side had already been guaranteed second place in the league and a spot in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head

This will be the 73rd meeting between the two sides and Celtic expectedly have a better historic head-to-head record.

The Glasgow giants have 44 wins while Hibernian were victorious in just 10 games. There have been 18 drawn games between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 when two goals in the final 10 minutes from David Turnbull and Kevin Nisbet ensured the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw that extended Celtic's unbeaten run against Hibernian to 11 games.

The hosts have been on a good run of form, with five wins registered in their last six games in all competitions. This included a semi-final victory against Dundee United in the Scottish FA Cup to progress to the showpiece event against St. Johnstone.

Celtic have been much poorer, with just one victory registered in their last four games in all competitions.

Hibernian form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Hibernian vs Celtic Team News

Hibernian

The hosts have defenders Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie ruled out with back and groin injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Jack Ross.

Injuries: Chris Cadden, Sean Mackie

Suspension: none

Celtic

Christopher Jullien is still ruled out with a knee injury, while goalkeeper Scott Bain is a new concern with a finger problem and his spot in goal could be taken by Vasilis Barkas.

Callum McGregor has served out the suspension he received for his double booking against Rangers and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Scott Bain, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: none

Hibernian vs Celtic Predicted XI

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Macey (GK); Josh Doig, Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor, Paul McGinn; Jackson Irvine, Alexandros Gogic, Melker Hallberg, Martin Boyle; Kevin Nisbet, Christian Doidge

🆕😍 Check out the latest items from Macron in the @HibsClubstore Scottish Cup Final range!



Make sure you’re backing the team ⬇️ — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 13, 2021

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Nir Bitton, Stephen Welsh, Jonjoe Kenny; Ismaila Soro, Scott Brown, Ryan Christie; Mohamed Elyonoussi, Odsonne Edouard, David Turnbull

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

There is nothing but pride on the line in this game, as both sides have already guaranteed their respective league finishes. In light of this fact, the hosts are likely to have one eye on the Scottish FA Cup final next week but their strong form means they could put up a good fight on home soil.

Celtic have flattered to deceive this season but will be keen on ending the season with a win. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-2 Celtic