Hibernian vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The Scottish Premiership continues this midweek and will see Hibernian host Celtic at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Hibernian, who went unbeaten in their first seven games of the Premiership season, have gone off track lately, losing all of their last three games. They were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen on Saturday in a lackluster game which saw them fail to get a shot on target.

Hibernian sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership with 15 points from 10 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday and get their season back on track.

Celtic seem to have picked up form lately as they have now won four consecutive games after winning just twice in their eight games prior. They beat St Johnstone 2-0 in their last league outing with goals from Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic.

Celtic sit one place above their hosts in the league table and have picked up 19 points in their 10 games so far. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they face Hibernian on Wednesday as they look to return to the summit of Scottish football.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head

There have been 73 meetings between Hibernian and Celtic in the past. Celtic hold a far superior record with 44 wins while Hibernian have won just 10 times. There have been 19 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Championship round of the Premiership last season. The game ended goalless.

Hibernian Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Hibernian vs Celtic Team News

Hibernian

Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie, Melker Hallberg and Kyle Magennis are all out with injuries and will not feature against Celtic. Darren McGregor was sent off for a second bookable offense in Hibernian's last game and is now suspended.

Injured: Christian Doidge, Sean Mackie, Melker Hallberg, Kyle Magennis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darren McGregor

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien and James Forrest have all been ruled out with injuries and will play no part in Wednesday's game.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hibernian vs Celtic Predicted XI

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Macey; Josh Doig, Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous, Paul McGinn; Jake Doyle-Hayes, Joe Newell; Martin Boyle, Scott Allan, Jamie Murphy; Kevin Nisbet

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

Hibernian are on a three-game losing streak which has seen them concede six goals and score just once.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Celtic, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four league games and have won their last four games across all competitions. Confidence levels in the Hoops' camp are high and it should ultimately result in the visitors picking up the win.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-3 Celtic

Edited by Nived Zenith