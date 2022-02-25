Hibernian vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Hibernian are set to play Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday for their next Scottish Premiership game.

Hibernian come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Malky Mackay's Ross County in the league. A second-half brace from young Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes sealed the deal for Shaun Maloney's Hibernian.

Celtic, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League. Goals from attacker Ola Solbakken and midfielder Hugo Vetlesen ensured victory for Bodo/Glimt.

Hibernian vs Celtic Head-to-Head

In 44 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 28 games, lost five and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic beating Hibernian 2-0. First-half goals from Japanese attacker Daizen Maeda and Croatian right-back Josip Juranovic secured the win for Celtic.

Hibernian form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-L-L-D-L

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-W

Hibernian vs Celtic Team News

Hibernian

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Harry Clarke, left-back Demetri Mitchell and midfielder Kyle Magennis. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Joe Newell, right-back Paul McGinn and experienced centre-back Paul Hanlon.

Injured: Demetri Mitchell, Harry Clarke, Kyle Magennis

Doubtful: Joe Newell, Paul McGinn, Paul Hanlon

Suspended: None

Celtic

Meanwhile, Celtic will be without Swiss striker Albian Ajeti and midfielder David Turnbull. There are doubts over the availability of Japan internationals Yosuke Ideguchi and Kyogo Furuhashi. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull

Doubtful: Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspended: None

Hibernian vs Celtic Predicted XI

Hibernian Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matt Macey, Rocky Bushiri, Ryan Porteous, Lewis Stevenson, Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh Campbell, Josh Doig, Sylvester Jasper, Christopher Matthew Mueller, Kevin Nisbet

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Josip Juranovic, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, James McCarthy, James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda

Hibernian vs Celtic Prediction

Hibernian are currently 4th in the Scottish Premiership, but have won only one of their last five league games. Australia international Martin Boyle scored seven league goals for them this season, but joined Al-Faisaly in January, with Scottish striker Kevin Nisbet now expected to lead the line.

Celtic, on the other hand, have impressed under the management of Ange Postecoglou. They are top of the league table, three points ahead of 2nd-placed Rangers.

Celtic should win.

Prediction: Hibernian 0-2 Celtic

