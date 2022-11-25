Hibernian vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022

Hibernian will entertain Middlesbrough at Easter Road in a friendly on Saturday (November 26).

Hibernian have struggled in the Scottish Premier League recently, winning just once in their last seven outings, losing six. They have lost their last three games, scoring once and conceding seven. After a solid start to their league campaign, they have dropped to eighth place in the standings with 20 points from 16 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are in better form and are unbeaten in their last four EFL Championship games, winning three and drawing one.

Hibernian Football Club @HibernianFC



Here's everything you need to know We take on English Championship side @Boro at Easter Road on Saturday - with tickets available for our first World Cup break friendly from £5 for adults!Here's everything you need to know We take on English Championship side @Boro at Easter Road on Saturday - with tickets available for our first World Cup break friendly from £5 for adults!Here's everything you need to know 👇

Hibernian vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Hibernian have a decent record at home across competitions, losing twice in eight games. Both defeats have come in their last three outings.

They have scored in all but one of their eight home games this season.

Middlesbrough have won their last three away games.

The last five away games for Middlesbrough have produced over 2.5 goals, while Hibernian have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 18 goals in their 16 Premiership games, which is the fifth-best attacking record in the competition.

Middlesbrough have scored 29 goals in 21 Championship games, which is the joint-third-best attacking record in the competition.

Hibernian vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The Hibees will have home advantage, which might work in their favour. As this is just a friendly, expect them to field a relatively inexperienced lineup.

Boro, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form in recent games and will look to continue that momentum. They might also opt to field a changed lineup. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-1 Middlesbrough

Hibernian vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Middlesbrough to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Chuba Akpom to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes