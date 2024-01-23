Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Hibernian and Rangers return to action in the Scottish Premiership when they go head to head at the Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of reaching the fifth round of the Scottish Cup and will look to maintain their momentum.

Hibernian returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out League Two side Forfar Athletic 1-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

This was a much needed respite for Nick Montgomery’s side, who had failed to win their previous four matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Hibernian now turn their attention to the Premiership, where they are currently sixth in the table, having picked up 25 points from 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Rangers returned to competitive action at the weekend, when they cruised to a 4-1 cup victory over Dumbarton at the Dumbarton Football Stadium.

Philippe Clement’s men now turn their sights to the Premiership, where they are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches, claiming 11 wins and one draw since the start of October.

With 46 points from 20 matches, Rangers are currently second in the league table, eight points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the pile.

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 56 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides, Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hibernian have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Rangers are on a four-game winning streak against Montgomery’s men and are unbeaten in their last seven encounters, claiming six wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in November 2021.

Hibernian are without a win in their last three league matches, picking up just one point from a possible nine since December’s 1-0 victory over Livingston.

Rangers have won all but one of their last 10 competitive matches, with a 2-1 loss against Celtic on December 30 being the exception.

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

While Hibernian will be looking to build on their cup victory, they have their work cut out against a rampant Rangers side who have lost just two league games this season. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Rangers to come away with all three points in this one.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-3 Rangers

Hibernian vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in their last five encounters)