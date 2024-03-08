Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Hibernian will welcome Rangers to Edinburgh for a Scottish Cup quarterfinal tie on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a routine 2-0 victory over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. Myziane Maolida and Dylan Levitt scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Rangers, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie away to Benfica. Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling scored first-half goals to twice give the Gers the lead while Angel di Maria's penalty and Conor Goldson's 67th-minute own goal left the tie in the balance.

Philippe Clement's side will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a routine 2-0 home win over Ayr in the last round. Hibernian qualified for this round with a 3-1 away win over Inverness.

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 64 wins from the last 95 head-to-head games. Hibernian were victorious on 17 occasions while 14 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in January 2024 when Rangers claimed a 3-0 away win in the league.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Hibernian are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions (three wins).

Eight of Rangers' last nine games across competitions, including each of the last six, have produced three goals or more.

Five of Hibernian's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Rangers' last three games in all competitions have produced an average of 16.3 corner kicks per game.

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

Hibernian are coming into this game in good form but will face the biggest test of their current five-game unbeaten run yet. They have lost the last five head-to-head games on the bounce.

Rangers rebounded from their disappointing defeat in the league last weekend with an impressive draw away to Benfica in European club football on Thursday. They will be expected to build on this as they seek to win a domestic treble.

We are backing the capital side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-3 Rangers

Hibernian vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals