Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2023

Fourth-placed Hibernian will entertain second-placed Rangers at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games and have recorded three wins in a row. In their previous outing, they recorded an impressive 4-1 away win over Livingston.

Rangers are on a seven-game winning run in the league and recorded a 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock last Saturday. Connor Goldson, James Tavernier, and Fashion Sakala were on the scoresheet in the first half. They were able to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final and will be looking to make it two wins in a row.

Sky Sports Scotland @ScotlandSky "I would like it if we were all together but I understand at times there's going to be discontent"





Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 316 times in all competitions with their first meeting dating back to 1895 in the Premiership. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 188 wins to their name.

The hosts have been able to get the better of the visitors 58 times and as many as 70 games have ended in draws.

Hibernian are winless in their league meetings against the visitors since 2018, though they were able to pick up a win in the League Cup semi-finals last season.

Rangers have scored at least two goals in their last nine league matches.

Rangers are undefeated in 17 of their last 18 matches against Hibernian in all competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven league games, keeping clean sheets in three of their last five league games.

Rangers have won their last seven games in all competitions keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Hibernian are winless at home against Rangers since 2016 and have failed to score in three of their last five home games.

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

Hibs have suffered just one defeat at home in the Premiership in 2023 and will be hoping to leave a good account of themselves. They have scored 10 goals in their last three home games while conceding just twice and should be able to enjoy a solid outing.

The Gers are unbeaten in the league since November. They have scored three goals apiece in their last three away games and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing. Considering the recent history between the two teams, we expect the visitors to record another win.

Prediction: Hibernian 1-2 Rangers

Hibernian vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: James Tavernier to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

