Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025 

Hibernian and Rangers will square off in the final matchday of the Scottish Premiership in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at Easter Road.

The home side are coming off a 2-2 draw away to St. Mirren, where they let a two-goal lead slip. Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych put them 2-0 up by the 10th minute while Richard Taylor pulled one back for the hosts in first-half injury time. Conor McMenamin equalized in the 64th minute.

Rangers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback home win over Dundee United in midweek. They went behind to Samuel Cleall-Harding's 20th-minute strike but Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers continued his fine run in front of goal to draw the game level five minutes later. Dessers completed his brace from the spot while Nicolas Raskin made sure of the result with 15 minutes to go.

The win left the Gers in second spot in the standings with 74 points to show for their efforts in 37 games. Hibernian are third on 57 points.

Hibernian vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 70 wins from the last 108 head-to-head games. Hibernian were victorious 20 times while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Hibernian claimed a 2-0 away win.

Rangers have conceded at least two goals in their last five away games across all competitions.

Four of Hibernian's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Rangers' last five games across competitions have produced an average of 9.6 corner kicks.

Fourteen of Rangers' last 15 away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Hibernian vs Rangers Prediction

Hibernian would have been disappointed by the manner of their draw against St. Mirren. They will relish a return to home comforts, having not lost in front of their fans in 12 games, winning each of the last eight on the bounce.

Rangers had a disappointing campaign and will end the season trophyless. They are winless in their last three away games but their matches on their travels tend to be high-scoring.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hibernian 2-2 Rangers

Hibernian vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

